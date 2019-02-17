Big weekend for local cheer teams

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 17, 2019)

photos submitted by Samantha Ringuette

It was a big win weekend for GHP and MCHS Cheer teams. Both groups will be off to provincials in the spring.

The GHP Coyotes Cheer team took home 1st place at the Edwin Parr Cheerfest in Athabasca on Saturday. The team won the Junior High Intermediate division (out of 6 teams). They also won the ACA North Central Zone, qualifying them for Provincials.

MCHS also had a big win weekend. They took home first place in the Advanced All-Girl Division at the same meet, first-place in the Game Day Division and also recieved the Sportsmanship Award.

The high school cheer team will be joining GHP at ASAA Provincials in April.