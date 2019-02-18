Jets take game one of playoffs opening series
by Morinville News Staff
The Morinville Jets entered the qualifying round of 2019 CJHL PLayoffs Saturday night at home and took down the Stony Plain Flyers 7-4.
The opening period was a back and forth affair with the Jets trailing by one, then catching up, culminating with a 2-2 tie to end the first after Lee Gadoury got a shorthanded goal with 2:56 left in the frame.
The middle frame belonged to the Jets, who pocket three during the period, including a powerplay opportunity to bring the game to 5-2.
After building the lead to 6-2 in the third, Stony closed the gap by two to make it 6-4, but the Jets advanced it to 7-4 with 3:54 left.
Game two takes place in Stony Plain Monday night at 8 p.m.
Should game three be needed, it will be played in Morinville Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m.