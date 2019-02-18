Jets take game one of playoffs opening series

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 18, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets entered the qualifying round of 2019 CJHL PLayoffs Saturday night at home and took down the Stony Plain Flyers 7-4.

The opening period was a back and forth affair with the Jets trailing by one, then catching up, culminating with a 2-2 tie to end the first after Lee Gadoury got a shorthanded goal with 2:56 left in the frame.

The middle frame belonged to the Jets, who pocket three during the period, including a powerplay opportunity to bring the game to 5-2.

After building the lead to 6-2 in the third, Stony closed the gap by two to make it 6-4, but the Jets advanced it to 7-4 with 3:54 left.

Game two takes place in Stony Plain Monday night at 8 p.m.

Should game three be needed, it will be played in Morinville Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m.