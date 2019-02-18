Morinville Sports Shorts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Feb 18, 2019)

The Sturgeon Sting continue to have an excellent season.

Sunday’s 5-4 win over Grand Prairie brings the Midget AA Sting to 20-6-2, six points and one game behind the St. Albert Source for Sports Crusaders.

Sunday’s game saw Cache Schiller leading the tally with two goals and one assist.

The Sting play the St. Albert Blues Tuesday night on the road at 8:30 p.m.

It was a big win weekend for GHP and MCHS Cheer teams. Both groups will be off to provincials in the spring. See full story here.

– Photos courtesy Samantha Ringuette.

The MCHS SR. Boys took silver after losing 73-69 to Holy Rosary in the gold-medal game.

No team photo was taken this time around as the team went immediately to cleaning up the gym.

Thanks to trustee Noreen Radford for this shot of the Sr. Boys game Saturday night.

Steve Rooke from Rooke School of Karate is in Okinawa, Japan visiting his mentors and taking training for another week.

“It was a great honour and privilege to be asked to dinner last night by Kiyohide Shinjo Sensei,” Rooke wrote in a Facebook post. “To be in the company of the many karate masters of Okinawa was very humbling. Thank you, Sensei Desa, for letting me experience this with you.”

We’ll be catching up with Sensei Steve Rooke on his return to Morinville about the trip and what it means to his school.

– Photos courtesy Steve Rooke