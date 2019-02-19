Jets take it in two straight, move on to face Red Wings

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Feb 19, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

After taking down the Stony Plain Flyers 7-4 at home Saturday night, the Jets moved on to repeat the same score Monday night, giving them the qualifying best-of-three round in two straight.

With it being their game to lose, the Flyers came out strong in the first period, pocketing two before the Jets got on the board, one of those a powerplay effort. But the Jets made a comeback, starting with an unassisted shorthanded goal from Brett Dubuc. That was followed by a contribution from Tyler Sonnichsen with 1:24 left in the frame.

The second period offered more of the same with Stony capitalizing on two powerplay opportunities to lead the contest 4-2. But Morinville came back steady with three consecutive even strength goals to lead the game 5-4 heading into the final period.

Jett heavy hitters Brett Dubac and Lee Gadoury pocket the Jets sixth and seventh with 9:24 and 42 seconds left on the clock.

The Jets will now face the North Edmonton Red Wings starting Friday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. That road game commences a best-of-five series. Game two will be played in Morinville Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. and game three will be on the road Feb. 27.

“The Jets and Red Wings played four games this year, both winning two games, both scoring 11 goals and giving up 11 goals,” said Jets President Brent Melville. “All games [were] won by one goal. Should be a good series as it always is with them.”