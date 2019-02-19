Morinville woman to be honoured as a L’Oréal Paris Woman of Worth

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Feb 19, 2019)

Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) President and Co-Founder Lynne Rosychuk is seen on the left in this MorinvilleNews.com file photo.

by Morinville News Staff

Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) President and Co-Founder Lynne Rosychuk is one of ten women to be honoured on International Women’s Day at a gala in Toronto.

The Morinville woman has been a passionate advocate for creating supports for family violence since her daughter’s tragic murder at the hands of her common-law partner in 2009. She and the organization have been actively raising funds to build a safe house to support those impacted by family violence in the Sturgeon region, and this past fall the JMMF broke ground on Jessie’s House. It is scheduled to open in 2020.

Rosychuk was selected from hundreds of nominations for her work addressing the crucial community need and her passion in the area of family violence support.

“I don’t do this for the recognition, it’s for our community. It is for Jessica and others like her,” Rosychuk said in a JMMF media release Tuesday. “But, I am honoured to share her story and legacy with a larger audience and grateful to L’Oréal for their support.”

Rosychuk will receive $10,000 to support the JMMF as well as an all-expense paid trip for two to Toronto to attend the awards gala on March 8th, hosted by L’Oréal Paris.

At that event, one of the 10 nominees will be selected as the national honouree and will receive an additional $10,000.

The JMMF is asking Morinville and area residents to support Lynne Rosychuk as the national honouree by visiting www.WomenofWorth.ca and voting from now until Mar. 4. You can vote every day.