Morinville RCMP Seek Public Assistance to Locate 40 year old Female
(Last Updated On: Feb 20, 2019)
submitted by Morinville RCMP
Sandy Beach, Alberta – The Morinville RCMP are requesting public assistance to locate 40-year-old Deanna ADAMS (AKA MCINNES) who was reported missing on February 19th, 2019. Deanna was last seen in the Sandy Beach area near Morinville, Alberta on January 28th, 2019.
Deanna is described as:
Caucasian
5’8″ tall
130 pounds
Brown hair
Blue eyes
Morinville RCMP need to check on Deanna’s well being. If you have been in contact with Deanna, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520.