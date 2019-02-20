Town hosts second mental health workshop for seniors

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Lucie Roy

St. Albert and Sturgeon Primary Care Network in conjunction with the Morinville FCSS held a second workshop on Wednesday at the MCCC.

The Lunch & Learn Workshop was titled The Nature of Stress.

It was presented by Shelley Porter, RN, St Albert and Sturgeon Primary Care Network and clinical lead for mental health and social work.

The topics covered stress as being non-specific, traumatic, cumulative and good or bad along with the three sources of stress; environment, physiology and psychological, and the symptoms of stress and stress-related conditions.

Substances that worsen stress reaction and what causes stress was followed by coping choices and a list of available resources.

Caregiver stress was also discussed.

The next free Lunch and Learn Workshop covers Understanding Depression and is scheduled for March 11 at 10:30 am at the MCCC.

Registration is at the CCC or online at www.morinville.ca.