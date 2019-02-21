Alberta Culture Days grants available now

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 21, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Although it is still seven months away, Alberta groups and organizations now have access to grants to help fund Alberta Culture Days events taking place Sept. 27 to 29.

Grant applications can be downloaded from the Alberta Culture Days grant website and submitted via mail. The deadline to apply is April 4.

“Our government is proud to support Alberta’s vibrant culture,” said Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism, in a media release Feb. 21. “Alberta Culture Days help us all better understand the arts, culture, diversity and community spirit in our province. Last year was one of our best yet, and we’re excited to see what 2019 brings. I encourage all communities and organizations to apply for an Alberta Culture Days grant to share their art, music, history and food this September.”

The grants are open to cultural organizations, non-profit groups, venues and facilities, school and community groups, First Nation and Métis settlements, and post-secondary institutions.

These organizations can apply for up to $10,000 for three days of programming as a Feature Celebration Site, up to $5,000 for two days of programming as a Host Celebration Site, or up to $1,000 for one day of programming as a Pop-Up Celebration Site.

Fifty-six communities put on 471 events last year.