Christian School presenting a theatrical mystery

(Last Updated On: Feb 21, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The story of the Good Samaritan takes a mysterious twist next month in the Father’s House Christian School’s (MCS) performance of A Not So Terrible Parable. The 40-minute play will be performed at Fable Gardens Hall at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, March 14.

Next month’s performance is a follow up on last year’s The Prodigal Clown, a performance that saw the school’s students take on many roles in retelling the story of the Prodigal Son with a circus twist.

MCS teacher and play director Holly Sandmaier said the play is a whodunnit mystery that takes place in an old hotel with the student actors trying to figure out what the mystery is all about.

Sandmaier and her cast began rehearsing the play last October once a week in drama class but have recently ramped up the rehearsals to daily in preparation for the show in a few weeks.

“The kids are so excited,” she said. “Learning all the dances and all the songs has taken a lot of time. I love the energy they put into all of that.”

