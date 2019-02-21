Food Column: A new twist on weekend breakfast
(NC) Treat someone you love to breakfast in bed or elevate a breakfast standard to special-guest status. This elegant yet easy dish created by the staff at Harrowsmith magazine is sure to please.
Egg and Bacon Bundles
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 10 to 15 minutes
Serves: 2 to 4
Ingredients:
8 strips bacon
2 slices aged cheddar cheese
4 eggs
Salt and pepper
Directions:
In frying pan, cook bacon until transparent. Transfer to paper-towel-lined plate. Cool slightly.
Cut four 6-inch (15 cm) parchment rounds to fit standard-size muffin cups.
Criss-cross 2 bacon strips in each of four parchment-lined muffin cups. Crumble cheese and divide evenly over bacon. Crack 1 egg into each cup. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Bake in 350°F (190° C) oven until bacon is crispy and egg white is cooked through; about 10 to 15 minutes.
Remove from oven and let cool 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to plate and serve with toast and watercress. Remove parchment before eating.
