Government says it’s putting an end to photo radar being used as a revenue-generating tool
by Morinville News Staff
Photo radar has made a marginal contribution to traffic safety across the province, according to an independent third-party review of photo radar operations in Alberta.
Minister of Transportation Brian Mason announced changes to photo radar operations Thursday he says will enhance transparency, increase oversight and enshrine the principle that photo radar can be used only to improve road safety.
“Our goal is to eliminate photo radar as a tool for revenue generation,” Mason said. “Photo radar operations must contribute to significant traffic safety outcomes, like reducing collisions and saving lives. We are updating the provincial photo radar guidelines to provide the direction and clarity that municipalities and police agencies need in order to focus on safety.”
The independent review shows that photo radar guidelines need to produce better data to demonstrate how photo radar contributes to traffic safety. The guideline changes will:
Improve accountability by clarifying roles and responsibilities for photo radar programs.
Require municipal Traffic Safety Plans to use collision data to ensure photo radar programs are directly tied to safety. The plans will be audited by the provincial government to ensure compliance.
Require police services and/or municipalities to post and update photo radar locations and their rationale on municipal/police websites every month (links will be provided on Alberta.ca/photoradar).
Prohibit the use of photo radar in transition zones (i.e. adjacent to speed limit signs where speed limits change).
Prohibit the use of photo radar on high-speed multi-lane roadways, unless there is a documented traffic safety issue.
Require annual reporting and evaluation of how photo radar programs are achieving traffic safety outcomes.
Conventional traffic enforcement, such as police patrolling or scanning traffic with radar, is still allowed in locations where automated enforcement is prohibited. Radar is also still allowed in school zones, playground zones and construction zones.
The government says it will work with municipalities over the coming year to implement guideline changes, allowing enough time for municipalities to adapt. This work will include photo radar site selection, operational restrictions and data collection the government says will allow for improved and ongoing program evaluation.
I need to speak to our local municipality about these changes. Revenue generated by speeders could and have been used effectively in traffic safety initiatives. Where is this money now going to come from considering already strapped municipal budgets?
They are not purposing to shut down photo radar. Most of the changes stated in the article have already been implemented in Morinville.
Noreen Radford well, years ago, when I pointed out that this was just a cash grab and had naught to do with safety I was told I was wrong. The other argument was that it funded the Town and was a wondrous thing as it kept taxes low. Seemed like speaking out of both sides of one’s mouth at once, but, whatever, it was kept in place.
If it’s gone now…well, raise people’s taxes. It’s what they worried about, so let them have their wish. Or, cut programs. Or learn that getting used to picking people’s pockets by unfair, unethical and dubiously legal means is not a way to fund a government.
The justice system is not and never should have been turned into a profit generator.
We are in Arizona. They stopped photo radar on freeways in Phoenix several years ago. Little impact on stats.
I am totally against removing speed traps. Speedy people pay for other stuff with their sin taxes.
What a load-they’re just pulling out all the stops to get re-elected 💩
Good…about time
Finally I hope this is true !!
Guess we wont be seeing buddy on Cardiff road anymore sitting in the speed transition between 80 to 50. After all cardiff road is probably one of the most dangerous places in the town of morinville.
Wait…I know I’ve had conversations on here with folks who claimed photo radar was all about safety. Now, it seems the Provincial government at least, admits it has marginal safety benefits and was really just a cash cow all along.
Was it not the position of the Town of Morinville that photo radar was just a safety tool? Which councilors held that stance, I wonder?
I should point out here, to my recollection, Stephen Dafoe asked Council for an additional study or more information from the service provider, I can’t remember which. But, it seemed clear, at least to me, that he had concerns about the program. I think that request was granted, but again, not sure about that. I honestly do not know which Councillors voted what way or if any abstained. Not all of those Councillors still hold those positions.
Don Summers but that have installed new street lights along Cardiff and 100ave, with money collected from photo radar
Ian Delaney great…and? You make my point, Sir. It is a cash grab to fund various levels of government, it has bugger all to do with safety.
Don Summers adding street lights may make our streets safer to drive on
Ian Delaney May? Well, that is confident! Were they needed or no? What study was done? Lights were needed at Cardiff and Hwy 2, definitely, but that’s a Provincial responsibility. Why were these lights needed?
If things are NEEDED, let taxpayers fund them. The administration of justice should not provide a profit to a corporation or a municipality. Any rebuttal to that simple premise?
Oh man its nothing but revenue to the Government, also those people behind the seat has been trained how to take are money
Good. Shouldn’t have been here in the first place.
