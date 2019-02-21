Illusionist Ted Outerbridge performs in Morinville Saturday [VIDEO]

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

It’s been six years since Ted and Marion Outerbridge performed in Morinville. In 2013 the Canadian Masters of Magic and Illusion brought Clockwork Mysteries to Morinville, offering local audiences the type of show seldom seen on the small stage or even large stage these days.

The Outerbridges will bring their new production, Outerbridge – Magical Odyssey, to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre stage Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

Ahead of Saturday’s show, the Outerbridges stopped at Heritage Lodge and MyLoft to entertain local seniors and teens. They also say down with MorinvilleNews.com for an interview (above.)

Saturday’s show is a mix of enchantments and grand illusions that the couple say will transport the audience into the Golden Age of Magic, a time lead by magical greats like Robert-Houdin, Hermann and Thurston.

“We’re taking our audience on an adventure,” Ted Outerbridge told Morinville News in an interview. “We’re quite obsessed with the golden age of magic that was the late 1800s, early 1900s. We’re influenced by that, however, we are also into being unique and original.”

Part of the Saturday performance includes a time machine illusion that transports Marion Outerbridge back in time to the 1980s, 1960s and back during which time the couple will use dance and magic to entertain the audience through the decades.

“We love the community,” Marion Outerbridge said, noting it is the couple’s second trip to Morinville. “The first time we had so much fun. It’s six years ago – the last time we’ve been here. We’re looking forward to our next performance on Saturday.”

Tickets for the Feb. 23 performance are $20 per person and are available at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Box Office, by phone at 780-939-7839 or at https://secure.ticketpro.ca/?lang=en#def_1300987453.

