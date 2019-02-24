Gold-medal weekend for three out of four MCHS teams

Reading Time: 2 minutes

All four MCHS basketball teams hit the courts this weekend for tournaments. The Jr. Boys and Girls were at home for an invitational tournament, while the Sr. Girls were in Wetaskiwin and the Sr. Boys played in Vegreville. The Sr. Girls finished fifth in their tournament. The other teams all brought home gold from their respective tournaments.

In their opener, the Sr. Girls fell 57-51 to McCoy. Saturday’s game against Strathcona Christian Academy saw MCHS trailing by two points with 10 seconds on the clock. After tying the game, driving it to overtime, the Sr. Girls came out on top with a 67-56 win. The Sr. Girls took fifth place Saturday after defeating Holy Rosary 66-49 in the consolation game in Wetaskiwin. The Sr. Girls went on to take fifth place Saturday afternoon after defeating Holy Rosary 66-49 in the consolation game in Wetaskiwin.

– Joanne Deveau Photo

The MCHS Senior boys took gold in the Vegreville tournament with an 84-41 win over Ryley.

– Kari Christensen photo

The MCHS Jr. Boys took gold with a 54-26 win over Elmer S. Gish.

– Melodie Steele photos

The Jr. Girls took gold with a 67-37 win over Elmer S. Gish from St. Albert.

– Melodie Steele photo

Jr Girls with their gold medals.

– Lisa Doney photo