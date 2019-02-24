MCHS art on display at St. Albert Art Show and Sale

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: Feb 24, 2019)

Above – Artwork from Tara Ricioppo.

by Lucie Roy

An Art Show with 66 pieces of artwork created in collaboration by student artists and their teachers from St. Albert Public School District and Greater St. Albert Catholic School District is on display at the St. Albert Centre mall until March 1.

The Art Show, located across from Payless ShoeSource and Stokes held their Opening Reception on Friday night.

Event organizers Colleen Hewitt of Paul Kane High School and Judy Smallwood of Bellerose Composite High School were on hand to greet people, answer any questions and take sales.

Hewitt said the call for submissions is extended to Edmonton and local schools. Schools can submit up to five pieces of student artwork and the teacher has to do one as well.

This year eleven schools participated in the event with three from Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools; Morinville Community High School (MCHS), St. Albert High School and Ecole Secondaire Sainte Marguerite d’Youville (ESSMY).

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools Morinville Ward Trustee Noreen Radford was in attendance to speak to the students and meet with MCHS art teacher Tara Ricioppo and MCHS students Sofia Soria and Skyla Belanger.

Also contributing artwork to the show were MCHS students Carley McMullin, Samantha Kremer and Jordan Olthuis who were unable to attend the reception.

Hewitt said the artwork theme this year was No Beginning No End. The artwork was created in a circular shape, a circle having neither beginning nor end.

The artwork created is the student’s interpretation of that theme.

Hewitt said this is about the 6th year for the event. They usually showcase the artwork at Edmonton City Hall.

This location provides an opportunity for those unable to go to Edmonton to come and see the artwork from local students at a close venue.

The artwork demonstrates the talent of the students and teachers and also provides as a fundraiser for a local charity.

This year the artwork, that has all been donated, sells for $75 each in order to raise money for the Youth Empowerment & Support Services (Y.E.S.S.)

In her artwork titled, “Raying Universe,” Skyla Belanger wrote, “Space has no beginning and no end. We can’t find the start nor the edge of it; it continues on forever. If the universe was to end, I imagine it would start all over again, much like the cycle of life and death. The universe is always a cycle, a circle of equivalent exchange. This is what my project represents- the cosmos and its continuous existence and principle.”

Sofia Soria wrote, “When I thought of infinity I thought of time and decided to use a huge clock ( a big circle) to represent it. I added two people to show how they interact with time. Someone older or busy with work would probably find their time more precious, while younger and unemployed wouldn’t feel the same. Some people still have all the time in the world, while others have barely any at all.”

MCHS art teacher Tara Ricioppo, Skyla Belanger and her artwork and Trustee Noreen Radford.

MCHS artwork from Carley McMullin

MCHS student artwork submitted by Samantha Kremer

MCHS artwork submitted by Jordan Olthuis