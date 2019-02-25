Friends of the Morinville Public Library looking for more members

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

The Friends of the Morinville Community Library Society is a volunteer group that raises funds for the Morinville Community Library, providing computers and other items to help the library run smoothly.

“We love to help our community and help the library with its programs, services and special events,” said Morinville Community Library Assistant Manager and Friend of the Library Cheryl Pasechnik. “We help purchase public computers, staff computers. We’ve bought a wonderful camera and a printer for the camera. We’ve boughten chairs, and tables for the library – just to enhance the atmosphere of the library.”

Pasechnik said the group raises funds through Casinos, which they recently took part in, and also running concessions or serving as front of the house at events at the cultural centre.

The Friends of the Morinville Public Library will hold their Annual General Meeting (AGM) Mar. 3 at 1 p.m. in the library’s program room.

“All Morinville Library members are welcome to come,” Pasechnik said, noting they will be voting on a new vice chair and treasurer for the society. “We also have room on our executive, and we’d love some more volunteers for any of our special events. We’re always looking for extra hands. It’s a great group and a great opportunity to help serve our community.”

For more details, visit the Morinville Community Library or call them at 780-939-3292.