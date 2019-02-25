Morinville Jets trail Redwings 2-0

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Feb 25, 2019)

photos by Stephen Dafoe

The pressure is on the Morinville Jets if they want to remain in the CJHL playoffs.

After dropping two games to the Red Wings over the weekend, both by only a point, and one of those in overtime, the Jets will now need to win the next three in a row to take the series.

With the skills so evenly matched both in the regular season and over the past weekend, they just might pull it off.

The Jets entered the round on the road Friday night and fell 3-2 to the Red Wings who picked up two of their three on powerplay opportunities.

Sunday night was a back and forth affair that took overtime to decide. After trailing 2-1 in the first, the Jets and Red Wings found themselves tied 4-4 heading into the third frame, both sides picking up shorthanded goals during the frame. The Jets advanced the tally to 5-4 but the Red Wings tied it at 4:44 to drive it into overtime. Ethan Eang sealed it for the Red Wings with 5:%9 left in overtime.

Game three will take place on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Londonderry. If the Jets win, game four will be played in Morinville Mar. 3 at 8 p.m.