Province and St. Albert partnering to widen Ray Gibbon Drive
Above: L-R: St Albert-Spruce Grove MLA Trevor Horne, St Albert MLA Marie Renaud, Minister Brian Mason, St Albert Mayor Cathy Heron, Edmonton Meadowlark MLA Jon Carson.
by Morinville News Staff
St. Albert and the province will be sharing costs on widening Ray Gibbon Drive. Design will take place this year with construction beginning in 2020.
The Government of Alberta and City of St. Albert will split the $54.2-million project with each contributing $27.1 million.
More than 20,000 vehicles a day travel Ray Gibbon Drive, which connects St. Albert with Anthony Henday Drive, the Yellowhead highway and the City of Edmonton. As such, it is identified as one of the Edmonton Metropolitan Region Board’s top five regional priorities.
“People need to be able to get where they want to go in a timely, efficient manner,” said Minister of Transportation Brian Mason in a media release Monday. “Widening Ray Gibbon Drive means our roads will be able to handle the growth of communities in St. Albert and the surrounding region. More people are moving here and more businesses are establishing themselves here. This project will help traffic move easier, while creating construction jobs.”
St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron said she was delighted with the partnership. “This milestone marks an important step in enabling a regionally significant construction project to move forward that will create jobs, spur economic growth and improve both St. Albert’s and the region’s transportation network,” she said.
29 thoughts on “Province and St. Albert partnering to widen Ray Gibbon Drive”
Congratulations
About time. That road can be a nightmare. Especially when someone decides to do 50 in a 70.
Dustan McLean so much this!!!!!!!
Big Time 👍
Yes it is about time there needs to be at least four lanes because there is heavy traffic transport truck school buses and it’s the quickest connection between the beginning of st. Albert and the hen day and the sooner you guys get this done the better
Uh, yeah!
Another stupid solution brought to you by the guvment!
Why would they overlook an actual solution to traffic flow?
Get the 127 street bypass to highway 2 completed instead of band-aiding the issue?
Why is this stupid? going to four lanes IS the actual solution. But please, give us the alternative traffic expert.
Dustan McLean Because a large portion of the traffic are those Morinville, Athabasca, onto North st albert.
No need to be a traffic expert to see a way onto highway 2 unhindered by traffic lights is a better solution.
I’m sorry, but in my opinion, you have no idea what you’re talking about. I know a lot of people who live in St.Albert who use that road – not to mention all the development that’s happened and is happening in the area. That road should’ve been twinned from the start. Another wonderful example of forethought from the “guvment”. A conservative “guvment”.
If you ease congestion on one side, the other will see less traffic.
I would agree the road should have been twinned from the start and extended to highway two earlier.
But lets get to the point, you dont mind the NDP campaigning on your dime? Because thats what all this spending is.
But do take a look on google earth, you will see the plan would make more sense if 127 street was extended to Highway 2.
Fred William Glaubitz the end goal for Ray gibbon is to connect to Highway 2 north of the city. But that will take 20 years, and the 127 st bypass will take even longer since it’s county funded. (But it would be a great Road to have, I agree.)
Dean Dumbeck
That is also true.
Like, how long did it take to complete the northeast henday?
Jordan Koopmans
Get it done. Needs overpassed too. It’s a hell hole to drive on
It doesn’t matter summer or winter someone is going 55-60kph and even slower over the bridge-
That roads speed limit should be at least 80kph north of leclair way..
This was inevitable, and yet they made it a 2 lane with a curb. 🙄
I love the forethought of conservative governments.
Yeah, tell me about it
The curb was a environmental requirement for sediment containment. You will see a curb again on the other side when it is near or flowing to the river.
Dean, I understand why it’s there. What I don’t understand is how they proceeded with only a 2 lane knowing a curb was required. Traffic volume was undoubtedly going to increase and costs to rip them up and do it again are much higher.
About time
Finally.
This is long overdue what a waste ray gibbons is
Should have been twinned originally but the city had to fight for provincial funds over 10 years ago.
The road was at its designed capacity in the first year it opened – 14 000 vehicles per day.
I thought there was talk year ago of an extension around to hwy 2. Is that ever going to happen?
Dean Tyler Sean Smith oh man, we were just discussing this a couple of weeks ago. So exciting!
Looks like going through Saint Albert will be the quickest way to get to the Henday in 2020 until construction is complete
Just waiting for Jason Kenney to call a news conference pledging to cancel this project simply because RachelNotley and the ndp made the announcement…