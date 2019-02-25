St Albert RCMP charge man for personating a police officer

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 25, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

A 62-year-old St. Albert man will be facing charges of Personation of a Police Officer, operating an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle with unauthorized flashing lights.

St. Albert RCMP say they received two separate reports On Monday, February 18 of a black Jeep Patriot with flashing red and blue lights on its dash, driving erratically, speeding and driving through a red light in the city.

Drivers who witnessed the incident initially believed the Jeep to be a police vehicle because of the flashing emergency lights.

RCMP determined that this was not the case.

The man, who has not been identified by St. Albert RCMP, will be in St. Albert court on April 1, 2019. The red and blue flashing lights have been seized by police.