Redwater RCMP and Major Crimes North seek information in homicide investigation

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 27, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Redwater RCMP and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit (MCU) continue to investigate an incident where a body was found Feb. 11 on a lease site off Range Road 224, a half-mile north of Highway 28.

On Feb. 14, 2019, an autopsy was completed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton and it was determined the death was a homicide.

The victim was identified as Trevor Emery Wortman (41) of Edmonton, Alberta.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in contact with Trevor prior to Feb. 11, 2019 or may have noticed any suspicious persons, or vehicles near Range Road 224, a half-mile north of Highway 28 in Sturgeon County prior to this date.

If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact Redwater RCMP at 780-942-3600 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”