Sod turned on Morinville affordable housing project

(Last Updated On: Feb 27, 2019)

From left: Former Homeland Housing Chair Gord Putnam, Morinville Mayor Barry Turner, Alberta Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman, and current Homeland Housing Chair Clem Fagnan do a ceremonial sod turning for a 48-unit affordable housing project to be ready for occupancy in the summer of 2020. – Gerald Skowronski photos

by Gerald Skowronski

Homeland Housing is the recipient of $10.7 Million in Affordable Housing dollars from the Alberta government.

The Alberta government is building new, affordable home spaces in the community, north of the cemetary on 100 Street, to make sure area families can stay close to their community, according to a news release, handed out to local media at the sod turning ceremony Wednesday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Alberta Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman made the announcement, along with Morinville Mayor Barry Turner, former Homeland Housing Chair Gord Putnam and current Homeland Housing Chair Clem Fagnan before an assembly of approximately 50 interested persons and Homeland Housing Board members.

The Morinville Affordable Housing project includes 48 one-, two- three-bedroom units to meet the needs of many different families.

Minister Hoffman stated the “fixed income housing” would make for “strong communities” and shows the government’s “investment in communities.”

In the news release, Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing, stated “All Albertans need a safe and affordable place to call home. We have heard from Albertans that projects like the Morinville Affordable Housing project are especially needed in smaller and rural communities.”

Sigurdson continued “Our government is helping ensure Morinville-area residents with low income do not have to leave the community they love.”

The housing project will be energy neutral; solar and thermal energy efficient details will be utilized to make the future of low-rental housing cost effective.

Morinville Mayor Mr. Turner addressed the citizens: “We take great pride in our role in this innovative collaboration. This partnership is a significant investment in the overall development of a more complete community.”

In addition to the provincial contribution, the Town of Morinville donated the land and provided $700,000.00 toward the project, the monies from an affordable housing grant the Town received some years ago.

Homeland Housing, the local housing provider, will manage the units on behalf of the province.

Raymond Cormie, Chief Executive Officer, Homeland Housing stated: “In partnership with the Government of Alberta and the Town of Morinville, we are able to provide quality, affordable housing that supports individuals, young families and seniors to thrive in their community. This project will serve Albertans well into the future.”

The project is expected to be ready for occupancy in the summer of 2020.

The province says its investment is part of the government’s commitment to build and restore 4,100 affordable housing units through the Provincial Affordable Housing Strategy.

Delegates and board members pose for a photo

An atendee looks at the drawings for the project.