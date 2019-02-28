MCCC kitchen plays host to apple cooking class

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

It was all about the apples at the Apple Class held on Wednesday night at the MCCC kitchen.

Participants learned about the best apples for baking with a taste of various apples which included the Fuji, Gala, Granny Smith, Honey Crisp, Pink Lady, Ambrosia and McIntosh.

Under the guidance of Paula Collins, a volunteer with the Community Gardens, the class was busy preparing apples to make an Apple Crisp, Apple Blossoms and an Easy Apple Sauce.

The Apple Class was part of the Get Them to the Table Program in partnership with the Morinville Centennial Community Gardens, Food Bank, FCSS, Town of Morinville and the Servus Credit Union.

A handout with the names, best uses and flavour characteristics of each brand of apple was provided along with handouts on apple recipes.

The next class is scheduled to be held in March and the topic is All About Breads and in April it is Cooking on a Budget.

The programs aim is to teach cooking basics, cook from scratch and have families cooking together.

To register contact Morinville Community Services.

