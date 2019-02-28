Jets’ season comes to an end but not without a great fight

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets playoff season came to an end Wednesday night in Edmonton after the Junior B club fell 3-2 in the second period of overtime.

Although the Jets were o-3 in the series, it was not without a strong fight. As was the case in the regular season where the two teams were evenly matched at two games apiece and all lost by one goal, the playoff series was more of the same.

The Jets lost the opening game 3-2, lost the second game 6-5 in overtime, and lost Wednesday night’s game 3-2 in the second shift of overtime.

“They scored with two minutes left in second OT, so we played 28 mins of Overtime,” said Morinville Jets president Brent Melville in an email interview with Morinville News. [It was a tough series to lose but that’s hockey.”

Despite losing the second round of playoffs, as of Wednesday night’s game, Brett Dubuc was in the top slot of scoring leaders five games in with five goals and six assists, and Lee Gaudory held fourth spot for five games with six goals and two assists.

With the season over, those who came to the Ray McDonald Sports Center Feb. 24 saw the Jets play their last home game in that facility.

Melville said having not yet seen the new facility, he did not know what to expect.

“[I] still love the old Ray McDonald,” he said. “[It] has character in that building.”

In other CJHL play Wednesday night, the Beverly Warriors defeated the St. Albert Merchants to take their series in three straight, and the Wetaskiwin Icemen defeated the Leduc Riggers to also take their series in three straight.