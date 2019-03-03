International Women’s Day event includes donation to JMMF

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Mar 3, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

A $500 cheque was presented to the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) at the FCSS International Women’s Day event held on Saturday at the MCCC.

The cheque was presented to JMMF Executive Director Janice Isberg by Master of Ceremonies Stacey Buga.

Buga said a portion of the ticket sales went to JMMF and thanked the sponsors and supporters of the event that made the event successful and making it possible to give back to the community.

Speaking with Isberg, she said she has been in her new job since 4 Feb.and that she really loves it.

Isberg spoke of her two challenges

The first challenge is to raise two million by January 2020.

This is currently underway to raise the funds required to complete and furnish the house and support three years of operating funds.

The second challenge is that everyone is aware and knows that the JMMF exists to support individuals and families facing domestic violence in Sturgeon County, Bon Accord, Gibbons, Legal, Redwater, Alexander First Nation, Edmonton Garrison and City of St. Albert.

Isberg said right now there is a sentiment that we hear is that it is for Morinville and yes it is situated in Morinville.

The challenge is to get the word out that the services we offer, even now, applies to all those people in Sturgeon County, St. Albert, Redwater, Gibbons, Legal..all understand this is their house too.

The 9000 sq ft house will serve between 30-35 clients plus their children and it is all-inclusive, which means the only one out there that will allow all people including men, provide a safe haven for seniors escaping violence and the LGBTQ community as well.

It will provide inclusive service, serving families and individuals across the gender spectrum, where capacity exists.