Morinville and Legal celebrate French heritage

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Mar 3, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Franco-Albertan flag raising ceremony was held Friday morning and indoors for both Morinville and Legal.

Legal Flag-raising, 25th anniversary & hockey

In Legal the ceremony was held in the Centralta Community Centre with Ecole Citadelle ICS, Educatrice, prematernelle, aide eleve Guylaine Jacques as Master of Ceremonies.

Speaking at the event was Town of Legal Mayor Carol Tremblay and Ecole Citadelle Principal Lisa Magera.

Association Canadienne-Francaise de l’Alberta (ACFA) Centralta Region President Pierre Damour spoke at both events.

In Legal the flag raising ceremony was followed by 25th-anniversary celebrations of the North Central School Board (Conseil Scolaire Centre-Nord).

Board of Trustees Chair Nathalie Lachance and Catholic Vice-Chair Steve Daigle, Etienne Alary and Vice President Ismail Osman-Hachi were scheduled to be at the event.

Numerous activities have been planned and the kick off was added with the flag ceremony on Friday as well as the Hockey Spring Classic in Legal with a puck drop at noon.

Morinville

The Flag-Raising Ceremony took place at the MCCC with students from Notre Dame Elementary School and MCHS in attendance.

Master of Ceremony at the event was ACFA Centralta Director Cathy Pellerin, with words from Mayor Barry Turner and Notre Dame teacher Carmen Hills.

ACFA Centralta President Pierre Damour spoke of a few event during the Month of March including the Montreal Canadiens Alumni to St. Albert on 17 March for an afternoon of hockey.

Over 160 attended the supper and entertainment by Pere Garneau et les Rats D’Swompe, with Patrick Pharand on fiddle, Yan Leduc on guitar,Pere Garneau the storyteller and Martin Rocheleau on bass.