Morinville celebrates World Day of Prayer

(Last Updated On: Mar 3, 2019)

Above: Speakers CWL President Simonne Chevalier, Louise Wulff, Karen Cust, Adrian Tumanda, Lois Wood of the Namao United Church,, Father Trini Panca, Denise Touchette event organizer and Margaret Koenig.

by Lucie Roy

The World Day of Prayer was held Friday at the Heritage Lodge.

The event was organized by the Catholic Women’s League (CWL).

CWL speakers and readers were CWL President Simonne Chevalier, Louise Wulff, Karen Cust, Margaret Koenig, and CWL event organizer Denise Touchette.

Other speakers included Lois Wood of the Namao United Church, Adrian Tumanda Seminarian /Leader and Father Trini Pinca.

Songs and music were provided by the Morinville Minstrels.

The country covered this year in the World Day of Prayer was Slovenia with the theme- Come- Everything is Ready.

The World Day of Prayer writing country in 2020 is Zimbabwe.