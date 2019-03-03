Sports Shorts
Above: A big congratulations to the GHP Coyotes cheer team who got first place at their competition Saturday morning and hit 0 deductions.
– Brittany Ringuette photo
Basketball
It was zones weekend for MCHS basketball teams. The school returned to Morinville with medals for all four teams. The school took a gold, a bronze and two silvers.
The MCHS JR Varsity Girls take bronze in zones against Athabasca.
– Angela Fabbro photo.
Frank Maddock High Warriors defeated MCHS JV Boys 70-68 in the gold game to give MCHS silver.
– Adrienne Hazelaar photo.
The MCHS Junior Boys Basketball won gold at Zones in Athabasca vs. Parkland from Edson with a score of 73-49.
– Melodie Steele photo.
The Jr Girls were in Edson and took silver at zones after falling to Edson’s Parkland 52-42.
– Lisa Doney photo.
Congratulations to the Morinville Sabretooths Midget Basketball Gold medal winners and their coach Sylvain Roy. They just too gold with a 53-40 win.
– Stacey Nordin photo.