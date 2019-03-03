Sports Shorts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: A big congratulations to the GHP Coyotes cheer team who got first place at their competition Saturday morning and hit 0 deductions.

– Brittany Ringuette photo

Basketball

It was zones weekend for MCHS basketball teams. The school returned to Morinville with medals for all four teams. The school took a gold, a bronze and two silvers.

The MCHS JR Varsity Girls take bronze in zones against Athabasca.

– Angela Fabbro photo.

Frank Maddock High Warriors defeated MCHS JV Boys 70-68 in the gold game to give MCHS silver.

– Adrienne Hazelaar photo.

The MCHS Junior Boys Basketball won gold at Zones in Athabasca vs. Parkland from Edson with a score of 73-49.

– Melodie Steele photo.

The Jr Girls were in Edson and took silver at zones after falling to Edson’s Parkland 52-42.

– Lisa Doney photo.

Congratulations to the Morinville Sabretooths Midget Basketball Gold medal winners and their coach Sylvain Roy. They just too gold with a 53-40 win.

– Stacey Nordin photo.