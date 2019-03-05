Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Mar 5, 2019)

videography by Stephen Dafoe

Sensei Steve Rooke of Rooke School of Karate recently returned from Okinawa, Japan, home of Uechi-Ryu Karate. Rook has been a practitioner of the martial art since 1999 and holds the rank of Godan (5th Degree Black Belt) and Shihan (Master Instructor).

Rooke will be taking several students to Okinawa in July and spent his recent trip making preparations for the summer journey.

But the Japan trip is not the only way Rooke School of Karate is on the move. The school recently moved from above DC Transmissions to a new home in the United Church building in Morinville.

Click To Enlarge

We talked to Sensei Steve Rooke about his recent trip to Okinawa, the upcoming student trip there this year, and the school’s recent move to the United Church.

See the video above for the full story.