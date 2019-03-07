Morinville Council Briefs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Mar 7, 2019)

by Colin Smith

Coeur de Morinville to be implimented

Morinville Administration is to bring an implementation plan for the Coeur de Morinville Area Structure Plan to Town Council by the third quarter of 2019.

In connection with that, Council has called on the Administration to develop recommendations on the possible loosening of development restrictions in the area where that might encourage development and business growth.

A motion to this effect was passed at Council’s February 26 regular meeting.

Adopted in 2013, the Coeur de Morinville Area Structure Plan includes policies and guidelines aimed at ensuring the central core of Morinville evolves over time with pleasing aesthetics and in a cohesive manner, and gives direction to future land uses and development decision-making.

Council to hold extra budget sessions

Council has directed the Administration to provide it with materials on the services provided by the Town of Morinville to community residents, and whether those services are mandatory or discretionary, at an early stage in the 2020 budget process so they can receive a full review.

The direction came in the form of a motion by Councillor Stephen Dafoe that passed unanimously.

Also passed was another motion by Dafoe that Council have up to two opportunities to connect with Administration on any questions they may have on those services, with these to be worked into the budget timeline with council’s approval.

“It’s about when we go into budget workshop time…we’ll have a better understanding,” he said.

The two motions replaced an original motion made by Dafoe and then withdrawn, that Council undertake a series of meetings prior to Administration developing the 2020 Budget that looks at what services we provide to the community, which are essential under the MGA, which we believe are deemed essential by the community, and which may be considered for reduction or elimination.