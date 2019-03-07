Morinville Fish & Games Association Youth Club going strong

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On Wednesday night members of the Morinville Fish & Game Association (MFGA) Youth Club were busy working on their Top Notch Billfold.

Instructor Randy Swenson was showing them how to apply the leather dye and the proper stitching and lacing of the billfold.

For ages 12 to 16, the meeting is under the direction of MFGA Past- President Joe Sinclair.

The newly-created club has meetings on the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the MFGA clubhouse. The group does not meet during July and August.

The members have built a birdhouse with two being auctioned off on Brag Night this weekend with funds going towards more Youth Club activities.

The members also participated in a photo contest. The winner will be announced at Brag Night with a newly created trophy to be unveiled.

For more information, visit the Morinville Fish and Game Association at http://www.morinvillefishandgame.com.