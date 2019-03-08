GHP holds their annual open house

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Mar 8, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Annual Ecole Georges H. Primeau (GHP) Middle School Open House was held Thursday night.

The Welcome and presentation in the gym by Principal Allan Menduk was followed by a short program.

The Grade 7 and 8 Band performed two selections that they will be playing at the St Albert Rotary Music Festival 8 April.

This year the annual GHP play is the Lion King to be presented at the MCCC April 16 and 17. They have been rehearsing and preparing for a few months, and they presented a few snippets from a musical scene in the play.

Students were also walking the halls during the open house in costume.

The program culminated with a performance by the GHP cheerleading athletes.

The GHP Coyotes Cheer Team is currently having another very successful season, coming off of first place titles.

They took home the championship title at North Central Zones and at the Cheerfest in Athabasca and Alberta Cheerleading Association (ACA) True North Cheer Competition.

Their first place win at North Central Zones gives them the opportunity to participate in the provincial cheer competition this April.

The short program was followed by mingling in the halls and classrooms with students and teachers.

The passport featured at least twenty locations filled with interactive activities and information for students and parents, which included Science Structure, Innovation, Fabrications, Home Economics, Faith in Action, information on the Google Classroom and Chromebook and required Apps and more.

The French Immersion featured displays and the maple snow taffy- La Tire with teacher Travis Hay.

The mascot, George the Coyote, was also in attendance.