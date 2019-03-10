Sturgeon Midget AA Sting 2-1-1 in first round of playoffs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

photos by Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting started playoffs this past week with a round robin round within the Sting’s BESA Division. The playoffs started Tuesday night and ran through to Saturday night with the Sting playing four of the six other teams in the division.

On Tuesday, the Sting lost a close game against the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers 2-1.

“The Sting ran into a hot goalie, out shooting the Fort 46-25 in the loss,” said Coach Greg Northcott after the game.

On Wednesday, the Sting had a better outing, taking down the Leduc Roughnecks 5-3. In that outing, the Sting’s No. 91 Reggie Baril got the fireman’s hat for player of the game.

“He started our night off with the first goal of the game and got the boys rolling,” Northcott said.

The Sting took a break Thursday, returning to the ice Friday night for a home game against the PAC Saints. The Sting built from a first period 1-0 lead to take the contest 4-1.

“Bailey Kinistino has a great game between the pipes and [came] home with the player of the game fireman’s hat,” Northcott said.

Saturday’s road game to Sherwood Park to face the St. Albert Blues has a hard-fought affair for both sides that ended in a 3-3 tie.

The Sting ended the round robin run with a 2-1-1 record.

The Top four teams will battle it out in the semi-finals in Fort Saskatchewan Monday night, with the winners return to the ice for the league Championship on Tuesday evening.

As of posting, it was not yet known if the Sting would be heading to the semi-finals.