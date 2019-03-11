Book Bites: Artastic – eight week art program
Artastic is an eight-week art program at the Morinville Community Library.
The next program starts on Apr. 2 and will include three sessions on working with clay, three sessions on drawing, and two painting classes with art instructor Naji Matta.
Cost for the program is $120 for the eight sessions and includes all materials.
Space is limited. Those interested are encouraged to contact the library at 780-939-3292 as soon as possible to register.
See the video above for details.