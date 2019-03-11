Cultural Centre bringing in Nova Scotia band Còig for dinner show

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: Còig will perform at the cultural centre Mar. 22. – photo by Corey Katz

by Stephen Dafoe

Five years after their debut album, Five, earned them three awards, including the 2014 Canadian Folk Music Award for Traditional Album of the Year, Nova Scotia’s Còig has released their latest album, Rove, which has also taken three awards, including a JUNO.

Còig, considered one of North America’s most exciting Celtic acts, will be bringing their repertoire of traditional music to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Friday, March 22. Tickets for the dinner and show are $60 for adults and $50 for seniors.

The Celtic band draws on the talents of four unique performers, each with traditional musical roots. Còig is made up of Fiddlers Chrissy Crowley, and Rachel Davis, pianist Jason Roach, and Darren McMullen on guitar, banjo, and mandolin.

“We really feed a lot on the energy we get from the crowd, everybody is hootin’ and hollerin’ and clappin’ and stompin’ and goin’ on,” said multi-instrumentalist Darren McMullen, in a media release. “We want our shows to be more where we’re all just having a party together.”

Events & Culture Coordinator Ryan Telfer said he learned about Còig in passing and decided to bring them in for the Live at the CCC series.

“Còig is band that I heard about somewhat by accident and I was very glad I did”, he said. “Their blend of traditional Maritime music and contemporary sounds is unique to them. They are only gaining momentum at this point and we are very fortunate to have them in Morinville at this stage in their career. In addition to the wonderful music, Chef Phil Hughes from Premium Food Services will be preparing another wonderful feast prior to the show.”

Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at ticketpro.ca or by calling 1-888-655-9090. You can also purchase tickets directly at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Box Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday or by phone at 780-939-7839.