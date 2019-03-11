High School Coffee House to assist two local groups

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: THe Drama Lamas Perform at the 2018 Coffee House in this Morinville News File Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Pineapples and Paradise is the theme of the Morinville Community High School Coffee House, taking place Mar. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Tickets for the event, which includes an evening of entertainment and desserts are $10 in advance or $15 at the door, and proceeds from this year’s event will assist the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation and Sturgeon Victim Services’ Facility Dog Program.

MCHS Art Teacher and Coffee House organizer Tara Ricioppo said this year’s show would feature 19 acts, including singing, musicians, juggling, monologues, and dancing

Ricioppo said there are two reasons the annual coffee house is important to MCHS.

“[It is] to showcase the fine arts students at MCHS in a more intimate setting (not a concert or play production) and to raise awareness/education and money for a social justice issue,” she said.

Ricioppo said both Hope, Sturgeon Victim Services’ Facility Dog, and representatives from the two organizations would be at and speaking at the event.

Students and staff are hoping people will come out to see the showing of student art and talent.

“It’s an excellent evening of entertainment along with a delicious dessert and coffee for a reasonable price,” Riccioppo said. “There will also be miniature art for sale and mocktails to raise extra funds.”

Advance tickets are available at the MCHS office.