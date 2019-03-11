JMMF Foundation President and Co-founder named National Honouree at L’Oréal Paris Woman of Worth Gala

Reading Time: 1 minute

Lynne Rosychuk (left) – Morinville News file photo

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville resident Lynne Rosychuk, the Board President and co-founder of the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation was named the L’Oréal Paris Canada 2019 National Honouree at the Women of Worth award program Mar. 8.

Rosychuk was one of the 10 honourees selected from hundreds of nominations across the country. She was chosen for her passion and work addressing family violence support.

Rosychuk has received $20,000 to support that work, $10,000 as a nominee, and another $10,000 as the National Honoree. Additionally, L’Oréal Paris Canada paid the expenses for the trip for two to Toronto to attend the awards gala.

“Thank you L’Oréal Paris Canada. To everyone who has supported the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation, thank you,” said Rosychuk in a news release Monday. “This belongs to you too. I know in my heart Jessica is smiling down on us.”

Rosychuk is a passionate advocate for family violence supports following her daughter Jessica’s tragic murder at the hands of her common-law partner in 2009. She and a group of volunteers have been raising funds for a safe house since 2012. In September of 2018, the JMMF broke ground on Jessie’s House, a first stage emergency shelter, which is expected to begin sheltering individuals and families in 2020. A campaign to raise $1 million by January 2020 is currently underway to complete, furnish and operate the house for three years.