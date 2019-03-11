MFGA Brag Night and Auction a success

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Danny Getzlaf speaking about ALS – Lucie Roy Photos

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Fish & Game Association’s 27th Annual Brag Night Dinner & Auction was held at the MCCC on Saturday night.

Providing greetings from the Club was President Alex Allan and MC Barry Turner.

In attendance was Glenn van Dijken, MLA Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock , and Mayor and Council members from Morinville and Sturgeon County.

Live Auction raises $14000 for ALS

The 2019 Edmonton ALS Walk Ambassador is Danny Getzlaf.

The announcement was made at the Edmonton Walk to End ALS Kick-Off Brunch held Saturday 9 March in Edmonton.

At the beginning of the evening, Danny Getzlaf purchased a Pick of the Litter ticket, which allows the winner to pick any item listed on the live auction.

He won and selected the Connor McDavid Framed & Signed Package.

Also up for auction was a Portal BBQ Pit his sister and brother in law worked on and brought up from Red Deer for the event with all proceeds to the 2019 Walk to End ALS.

A special auction took place with all proceeds to ALS.

Danny Getzlaf said that 60 per cent of the funds raised would go towards client services which is chair lifts, speaking devices and 24-hour-a-day care for those for whom the disease had progressed. The other 40 per cent goes to research.

Getzlaf spoke of the new drug out of Japan he just qualified for and costs almost $ 240,000 a year and ALS picks up for the tab for nine months.

The Connor McDavid package sold once for $4400 then the winner of the bid donated it back to be auctioned again with proceeds to ALS. In the second bid it went for $3500 raising a total of $7900 for ALS.

The second item was the Portable Fire Pit. The first bidder was $1600, and he donated it back and the momentum kept on going, the second bidder $700, then resold again for $800, then $1050, then $900 then $550 then $500, for a total of $6100.

Getzlaf spoke of ALS. The emotional presentation received a round of applause and support from the crowd.

Live Auction

There were 27 items for the Live Auction which ranged from a Boar Hunting Trip for 2, 10 Test Drive for 4 at the Edmonton International Raceway, private catering BBQ for 10, guests, a Salmon Fishing Trip, Meat Processing Bundle and numerous prints, jewellery Replica Oilers Stanley Cup Rings and a Moose & Wildlife Quilt.

Silent Auction

There were over 100 silent auction items at this year’s auction.

Birdhouses made by members of the Youth Club were also up for bid with funds to go towards their programs.

Menu

The menu featured Venison, Pheasant, Wild Boar, Smoked Salmon, Bison Sausage and Wild Turkey and numerous salads and desserts.

The sold-out event is the largest fundraiser for the Association.

It provides support to enhance wildlife habitat, improve facilities at narrow Lake Conservation camp, send kids to camp and provides funds for the new MFGA Youth Club.

Above: Dylan DeRudder, Michael Bachand, Maureen Sinclair with trophy for Riley Moore, Dawn Kuzio one of the sponsors of new youth trophy category, Sam McKale and Kate McKale and Trophy Chair Katrina Anderson.

Trophies- Youth

The twelve Trophy Awards this year included a Youth Outstanding Photography category sponsored by Wayne & Dawn Kuzio.

The photography submissions from the Youth Club were from one of their instructional workshops.

The first recipient, Riley Moore, was unable to attend the event and accepting on his behalf was Maureen Sinclair.

Sam McKale walked away with four trophies; the Youth White Tail, Novice Hunter, Junior Perch and Youth Walleye.

His sister Kate McKale was presented the trophy for Youth Northern Pike.

Trophy – Adult

Dylan DeRudder was the recipient of the Adult Mule Deer and Adult Elk trophies.

Michael Bachand received the Archery Whitetail 121 5/8.

Unable to attend to accept his trophies for Adult White tail and Scenic Photography was Don McLachlan.