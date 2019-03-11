St Albert RCMP Seeking Information about Armed Robbery

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Mar 11, 2019)

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St Albert, Alta – St. Albert RCMP are seeking information about an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday evening, March 9, 2019, just after 8:30 p.m., at the Booster Juice store located on Hebert Road. A lone man dressed in black with a neck warmer pulled up to cover his face, entered the store and demanded money while pointing a handgun at the employee. The man left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not physically harmed in the incident but has been connected to the St. Albert Victim Services unit.

The male suspect is described as:

about 5’10” tall

dressed all in black with a black neck warmer covering his face,

wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, black gloves, and black shoes with white laces.

If you have information about this crime and would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at p3tips.com, or with the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers does not collect information about your identity. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Publisher’s note: No security camera image was provided by police.