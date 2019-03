Reading Time: 2 minutes

photos by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Public School Bring In Spring Dance Academy Showcase was held Monday with two shows in the afternoon.

Led by Rachelle Namchuk there were over 20 performances.

Also in attendance was Sturgeon Victim Services with their dog Hope to provide emotional support and calming the jitters of the many performers before going on stage.