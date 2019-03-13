ABBA tribute show selling fast

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Mar 13, 2019)

Photos courtesy ABRA Cadabra

by Stephen Dafoe

LIVE at the CCC and Mainstage Sponsor Infinite Event Services are presenting Canada’s premier ABBA tribute act ABRA Cadabra Apr. 5 in the cultural centre’s final show of the 2018/19 performance season. Tickets, which have been selling well, are $35 per person, $25 for seniors.

Vancouver-based ABRA Cadabra has been touring the world for nearly two decades. There show is described as a nostalgic journey of ABBA songs, including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Take A Chance On Me, Waterloo, Does Your Mother Know, and Fernando, as well as many other songs that have remained popular throughout the years.

Jeanette O’Keeffe, one of the Show’s producer’s and founders, who plays the role of Anna Frida told Morinville News ABBA’s music seems to transcend age and culture.

“It is heartwarming to see kids with their parents and grandparents, all singing along to the same songs,” she said. “There are not many musical groups who can bridge that generation gap. ABBA’s popularity I believe is also in part [due] to the Mamma Mia movies and live stage productions touring the world that has kept the ABBA music alive and introduced it to a younger generation.”

O’Keeffe said ABRA Cadabra is all about the energy. As ABBA fans themselves, she said the group likes to celebrate that fandom with the audience and have fun along with them.

“We give everything to our performance and always feel so grateful to have the opportunity to perform the amazing music of ABBA,” O’Keeffe said. “There will be lots of singing, dancing, laughs and maybe a few tears. The audience will definitely feel our energy and love.”

O’Keefe points out that while people can expect all the magic of ABBA, the group prefers not to impersonate or pretend they are the real members of ABBA.

“We feel it’s a more respectful approach to pay tribute to their music and legacy and be ourselves with no wigs or fake accents,” she said. “That being said, we take great care in the musicianship, vocals and costumes to give the audience the best possible ABBA experience.”

The show takes place on Apr. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at ticketpro.ca or by calling 1-888-655-9090. Tickets are also available at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Box Office from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or by phone at 780-939-7839.

LIVE at the CCC is sponsored by Infinite Event Services, and partnered by St Albert Inn & Suites, Morinville News, and Hunters Print and Copy.