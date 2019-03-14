MCHS holds open house

Reading Time: 2 minutes

photos by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Community High School (MCHS) Open House was held Wednesday night.

Academics, Athletics, Arts, Trades and more all on display for the many visitors to the school.

Displays, interaction and performances included Urban Ag, Construction, Art Exhibition, MCTV- the Video Studio in CTS, Science Labs, Food Studies in Cafeteria, Media Design & Communications Arts, Fine/Arts/ Music Drama, Cheer Team, Cosmetology, Sports Medicine, Physical Education and more.

The CTS area included the Post Secondary Career Fair.