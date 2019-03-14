Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch Association holds AGM

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Mar 14, 2019)



Sturgeon County Div. 1 Councillor Dan Derouin, Supervisor Enforcement Services Ken Lauinger presented $2000 cheque, SRCWA President Bonny Swart and Div. 2 Councillor/ Acting Mayor Susan Evans.

by Lucie Roy

Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch Association (SRCWA) held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday night at the Namao Hall.

Sturgeon County Protective Services donated a $2000 cheque to the Association.

The cheque was presented by Ken Lauinger Supervisor Enforcement Services. On hand for the presentation was Sturgeon County Division 1 Councillor Dan Derouin and Division 2 Councillor/Acting Mayor Susan Evans.

Accepting the cheque on behalf of SRCWA was President Bonny Swart.

SRCWA currently has volunteer opportunities for a Secretary, Treasurer and Communications and for a Zone 9 Director.

SRCWA currently has 824 members.

The Board of Directors and Zone Directors along with guests gathered for a photo at the AGM.

In attendance was Louis Belanger Zone 4/11, Ken Okerman Vice -President & Zone 3, Colleen Prefontaine Zone 8, Ricky de Champlain Zone 12, Treasurer Robert Chapman, Sandra Wasnea Communications, Carol Okerman Secretary and Bonny Swart President.

Zone 4/11 Louis Belanger, Coun Derouin, Vice & Zone 3 Ken Okerman, Supr Enforcement Svcs Ken Lauinger, Coun Susan Evans, Zone 8 Colleen Prefontaine. Front row: Treasurer Robert Chapman, Communications Sandra Wasnea, Secretary Carol Okerman, Pres. Bonny Swart.