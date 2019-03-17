Letter: Gawreluck steps aside as NDP candidate

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Mar 17, 2019)

Friends and supporters,

It is with great sadness that I have chosen to step aside as the NDP candidate for Morinville-St. Albert. As the election becomes imminent, and campaign work intensifies, I have realized that balancing my family, my job and campaign duties has become unsustainable for me and my loved ones.

My family is my everything, and I cannot support them with less than 100% of my commitment and my heart – and they deserve my everything.

Right now, our family needs to be my focus and I can no longer give my full efforts to the election. I have chosen to stand aside and make way for another NDP candidate to step into this role in time for the coming election.

This was a difficult decision to make, and I have been truly honoured to serve as your candidate. I won’t be able to respond to your messages at this time, but please know that I appreciate your understanding and support.

I want to extend my full support to our new candidate, Rachel Notley and our entire NDP team while they are continuing to fight for you.

Take Care,

Shawna Gawreluck