MCHS Sr. Girls take fifth-place at provincials

MCHS defeated Holy Rosary 52-31 in the consolation semi-final Friday to move on for a chance at provincials fifth place on Saturday. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

submitted by Kent Lessard

photos by Stephen Dafoe

The MCHS Sr Girls travelled to Athabasca to play in the ASAA 3A Girls Basketball Championships.

The Lady Wolves defeated All Saints Calgary in their first game by the hot shooting of Hayley Deveau who hit two 3 pointers in the first half to get the team going.

In the quarter-final the girls played No. 4-ranked Monsignor McCoy from Medicine Hat. The team struggled to score early and fell behind in the 2nd quarter when Jordan Hessel got into foul trouble which caused matchup problems inside. The Lady Wolves fought back hard to close the gap to three at the end of three quarters. However, McCoy drained two straight 3s to stretch their lead early in the 4th. MCHS lost 65-48.

Laura Stalzer had 13 points to pace the Lady Wolves.

In the consolation semi-final, the girls played a strong game to beat Holy Rosary 52-31. Alicia Diberardino had 12 points and 15 rebounds to secure the victory.

That victory set up the rubber match with Sturgeon Composite. It was a great game with the lead changing several times before the Lady Wolves built a six-point lead with under four minutes left and held on for a 58-52 victory. Makayla Attfield was tremendous on defence as she took two charges at key times to seal the victory and Jenna McKinney with two clutch 3s proved the difference.

The Lady Wolves are saying goodbye to their Seniors Alicia Diberardino, Sydney Jones, Jenna McKinney and Laura Stalzer after three great seasons on the team.