Morinville Curling Club holds mixed bonspiel

(Last Updated On: Mar 17, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Curling Club Mixed Bonspiel took place Friday and Saturday with fourteen teams participating.

The Mixed Open had a St. Patrick’s theme with St. Patty’s.

Shenanigans, door prizes, a catered dinner and 6 end curling games on the ice.

In the A finals it was the Guy Meunier team versus the Ian Melligan team from Cranbrook BC. with the Melligan Team taking the win.

In the B finals it was the Kyle Winters team who won when they defeated the Foisy/Lavallee team.

In the C finals the winners were the Joe Pelletier team in a game versus the Murray Watson team.

In the D finals the 6 end game ended up in a tie with the Blaine Harder team versus Krista Brunel team.

The Brunel team were victorious in the extra end of play taking the D Division.

The Foisy/Lavallee Team who played in the B finals.

The Rock Busters

The Jerol Pronishen Team.