Morinville Curling Club holds mixed bonspiel
by Lucie Roy
The Morinville Curling Club Mixed Bonspiel took place Friday and Saturday with fourteen teams participating.
The Mixed Open had a St. Patrick’s theme with St. Patty’s.
Shenanigans, door prizes, a catered dinner and 6 end curling games on the ice.
In the A finals it was the Guy Meunier team versus the Ian Melligan team from Cranbrook BC. with the Melligan Team taking the win.
In the B finals it was the Kyle Winters team who won when they defeated the Foisy/Lavallee team.
In the C finals the winners were the Joe Pelletier team in a game versus the Murray Watson team.
In the D finals the 6 end game ended up in a tie with the Blaine Harder team versus Krista Brunel team.
The Brunel team were victorious in the extra end of play taking the D Division.
The Foisy/Lavallee Team who played in the B finals.
The Rock Busters
The Jerol Pronishen Team.