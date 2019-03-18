Book Bites: Library playing games over the spring break

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library is getting ready for Spring Break next week, and are inviting families to take part in their game-themed week of activities sponsored by DQ Morinville.

March 25 and 26 will be drop-in days with conventional tabletop games.

This will be followed Wednesday, Mar. 26 by a registered event where participants will make pixel art of video game characters.

On Mar. 26, Buga and her team will teach participants about ancient games like Go and Chinese Checkers.

“If you already know how to play, I’d love your expertise that day,” Buga said. “If you don’t know how to play, come and let’s learn how to play together.”

Friday will be devoted to video games with a Wii U tournament of Mario Cart in the morning and Super Smash Brothers in the afternoon.

“We’ve got room for 16 players in each tournament. It’ll include a hot lunch from Dairy Queen as well,” Buga said. “We’ve got great prizes. It’s going to be a fun week.”

The week will end with a game swap, as was the case last year. The event allows families to bring games they no longer play and swap them for games they would like to play.

Call the Morinville Community Library at 780-939-3292 for more information or to register.