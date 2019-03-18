Community says farewell to Ray McDonald Sports Center

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Town of Morinville employee Rolland (Rolly) Hebert driving the Zamboni around for a final symbolic ice flooding.

photos and video by Stephen Dafoe

A Farewell to the Ray McDonald Sports Center took place at the arena on Sunday, the last day of hockey for the season. The facility will remain open throughout the spring and summer for indoor activities, including this summer’s festival and lacrosse programming, officially closing at the end of summer.

Sunday’s farewell event included several display boards outlining the history of the Ray McDonald Sports Center from its days as an RCAF Automotive Building to its deconstruction and reconstruction in Morinville as an arena.



Kaden Kinjerski and his brother take to ice in farewell game.

On the ice, Morinville families had an opportunity for a final family skate, which was well attended, family shinny, and a final farewell hockey game, which drew approximately seven skaters to the ice.

Mayor Barry Turner provided an on-ice speech (above), outlining the history of the facility in the community.

The mayor’s speech was followed by Town of Morinville employee Rolland (Rolly) Hebert driving the Zamboni around for a final symbolic ice flooding. Hebert has been with the Town 37 years and was with the Ag Society for six years before that. He will continue his work at the new facility.

Sunday’s Farewell activities were followed by the Sturgeon Atom I Mustangs against the CN Spurs, the actual final game on the ice.

The Mustangs fell 8-6 to take fourth place in playoffs.