Four candidates to run in Morinville-St. Albert
by Morinville News Staff
Premier Rachel Notley has dropped the writ for the 2019 provincial election, officially setting off the campaigns of four candidates running in the Morinville-St. Albert constituency. They are Dale Nally (UCP), Neil Korotash (Alberta Party), Natalie Birnie (NDP) and Cass Romyn (Green).
Naly was named UCP candidate last November after coming out on top of a four-way race that included former Morinville Councillor Joe Gosselin, former Sturgeon County mayor Don Rigny, and current Legal Councillor Trina Jones. Gibbons Councillor Amber Harris had been a candidate but stepped down ahead of the race.
MCHS teacher Neil Korotash was selected over former Morinville Public School Principal Wayne Ruffiange in late January for the Alberta Party nod.
The NDP chose Shawna Gawreluck as their candidate in early January; however, the candidate stepped aside on Saturday citing a need to spend time with family. She has been replaced with Natalie Birnie, who is the Executive Director of the Acheson Business Association.
In the last election, Morinville was part of the Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock constituency. Morinville is now part of the new constituency of Morinville-St. Albert, which includes Morinville, Bon Accord, Legal, Gibbons, Red Water and the north part of St. Albert, as well as surrounding areas of Sturgeon County.
The election will take place Tuesday, April 16th.
33 thoughts on “Four candidates to run in Morinville-St. Albert”
