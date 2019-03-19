The Morinville News

Morinville's online daily news choice

Four candidates to run in Morinville-St. Albert

Reading Time: 1 minute
(Last Updated On: Mar 19, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Premier Rachel Notley has dropped the writ for the 2019 provincial election, officially setting off the campaigns of four candidates running in the Morinville-St. Albert constituency. They are Dale Nally (UCP), Neil Korotash (Alberta Party), Natalie Birnie (NDP) and Cass Romyn (Green).

Naly was named UCP candidate last November after coming out on top of a four-way race that included former Morinville Councillor Joe Gosselin, former Sturgeon County mayor Don Rigny, and current Legal Councillor Trina Jones. Gibbons Councillor Amber Harris had been a candidate but stepped down ahead of the race.

MCHS teacher Neil Korotash was selected over former Morinville Public School Principal Wayne Ruffiange in late January for the Alberta Party nod.

The NDP chose Shawna Gawreluck as their candidate in early January; however, the candidate stepped aside on Saturday citing a need to spend time with family. She has been replaced with Natalie Birnie, who is the Executive Director of the Acheson Business Association.

In the last election, Morinville was part of the Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock constituency. Morinville is now part of the new constituency of Morinville-St. Albert, which includes Morinville, Bon Accord, Legal, Gibbons, Red Water and the north part of St. Albert, as well as surrounding areas of Sturgeon County.

The election will take place Tuesday, April 16th.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

33 thoughts on “Four candidates to run in Morinville-St. Albert

  5. Yes… Let’s support a lying, cheating, corrupt Kenney. Is that how you raise your children? To believe in those ideals? Explains the UCP base and their average IQ of eleventeen.

    Reply

    11. Rob Morris An MLA doing her job and gets the mileage from it? By all accounts she did. Not like our current MLA who walks out on the job during debate. How’s that a good use of dollars, if they don’t show up to work? Pinhead.

      Reply

    12. Dustan McLean Name calling? What a surprise. Should we just skip right to the part where you claim victimhood and accuse me of bullying you or do you want to play out the whole script?

      Reply

    13. Nice try to spin it so you’re the victim.That shit won’t fly with me. When you have something of substance that isn’t from SCUM media, I’ll bother to debate you further.

      Reply

    14. One look at your profile shows you live in an echo chamber that feeds you confirmation bias. I don’t even want to get started on your cognitive dissonance and lack of critical thought. You may want to look those terms up.

      Reply

    15. Dustan McLean Name calling then attempting to claim the intellectual high ground. Brilliant. I did not see that coming a mile away. For God’s sake, try not to be quite so predictable. You are taking the fun out of this for me. I am flattered that you are stalking my page though. Just don’t be creepy weird about it ok? Thanks man.

      Reply

    16. You haven’t given any supporting evidence to your drivel… Just deflecting from the fact you have nothing… Just a bunch of bullshit. Like what’s spewn in that echo chamber profile of yours. When you bother to cite anything showing this province is worse off with the NDP, I’ll gladly listen. Citing a 2015 article that’s already proven to be wrong – is not only laughable, but shows you lack the basic skills to debate without grading at straws. Then when you have nothing, you resort to this shit. Typical Cuntservative. Have a great time eating that shit and living in the dark, UCP mushroom.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: