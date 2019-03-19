It’s Your Business: Morinville Strongman opens supplement store

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: Mar 19, 2019)

Scott Wallace poses with a couple of his products at Crusher’s Supplements.

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Strong Man Competitor Scott Wallace has been a lifelong fan of superheroes and now wants to help you to become your own superhero.

Amongst representations of the Incredible Hulk, Captain America and Superman, can be found Wallace looking every bit as physically imposing as the comic characters he admires.

The Morinville resident opened his new business Crusher’s Supplements a couple of weekends ago above Morinville Sports and is now ready to serve not only weight trainers like himself but anyone who is looking to be healthier.

“It’s not like other stores, where you go in and you are intimidated,” Wallace said, adding he carries select brands that he personally endorses. “I’m not oversaturated with products that I don’t believe in. When I decided to do the store, I brought in product lines that I personally use, and that I personally believe in.”

Selecting what product is right starts with a conversation with the customer as to what their goals are. From there, Wallace can better direct his clients.

“For the everyday person, there is stuff here,” he said. “If you’re feeling tired and need a little bit of extra energy, I have the answer. If you are feeling mentally fatigued, I have products. For every walk of life from the fitness person to the strongman to the powerlifter to the everyday person, wanting to live a healthy lifestyle – I cover it all.”

The decision to open his own business came Dec. 5 when he was on his way to Raleigh, North Carolina to compete on the world stage. After 13 years in corrections, Wallace penned his resignation letter in the Toronto airport and on his return to Morinville after the competition, he dove in with both feet on his dream to open a supplement store.

The name Crusher’s Supplements comes from Wallace’s longtime nickname, Crusher. That name is based on a character in the 1951 animated short Bunny Hugged. In that Merry Melodies cartoon Bugs Bunny takes on a boxer named Crusher.

But the dream to open a store pre-dates the nickname by many years.

Wallace has been in the field since the age of 16, working in gyms and supplement stores. While living in BC, Wallace was sponsored by Supplement King and learned much there.

“I spent a lot of time in the store and going around to different gyms doing demos,” he recalled. “I really got a feel for what supplements are, what the products are and how they can help you, benefit you, and hinder you.”

Crusher’s Supplements is open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Thursdays.

The store can be reached at 780-939-2797. They are also on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/crusherssupplements2019/.

Scott Wallace poses with his Community Wall of Fame, a collection of local residents that have met their goals.

Crushers Supplements offers a large selection of supplement products