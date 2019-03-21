MCHS Coffee House entertains the audience while assisting local causes

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Above: THe Drama Lamas perform a medley at Wednesday’s Coffee House.

by Stephen Dafoe

Pineapples and Paradise was the theme of the Morinville Community High School Coffee House Wednesday night. The show entertained a packed the Morinville Community Cultural Centre with parents, students and community members for a two-hour show.

This year’s coffee house featured 19 acts, including singing, musicians, juggling, monologues, stand up comedy and dancing.

MCHS Art Teacher and Coffee House organizer Tara Ricioppo told Morinville News prior to the Mar. 20 event that the coffee house provides an opportunity to showcase the fine arts students at MCHS in a more intimate setting, and to raise awareness/education and money for a social justice issue.

Proceeds from this year’s event will assist the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation and Sturgeon Victim Services’ Facility Dog Program.

Both Sturgeon Victim Services and the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation spoke about their respective organizations ahead of the performance.

This year’s pineapples and paradise theme was appropriate to the chosen date, the first day of spring. But the warmth was not confined to the show’s theme. There was plenty of warmth from the audience towards the performers as well as the work of student artists on display at the show.

While all performers received enthusiastic applause, a couple of particular standouts were the Dramllamas well-choreographed song medley, and singer Daphne Charrois who closed the show, bring many to their feet with a standing ovation.

Below are photos from Wednesday evening’s performance.

Daphne Charrois

Dramallamas

Emily Berard

Evan Charrois

Gaby Cimon

Jayman Jestin

Jordan Imgrund-Harvey



Kathy Loanidis

Mackenzie Hunting

Maddison Buhler

Mariya Chvojka

Morgan Christopherson

Quinn Vervynk

Skylar Boissonnault

Sofia Soria

Stephanie Belo