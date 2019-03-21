Rotarians hear from more Morinville-St. Albert candidates

Reading Time: 2 minutes

From left: Green candidate Cass Romyn, Rotary Club of Morinville President Milissa Kilian, and Alberta Party candidate Neil Korotash. – Lucie Roy Photos

by Lucy Roy

The Rotary Club of Morinville had two guest speakers on Wednesday morning, Green Party candidate Cass Romyn and Alberta Party candidate Neil Korotash.

Romyn spoke on the Green Party principles, Universal Pharmcare, health Care, farmers having seed control, electric buses for school buses so kids breath in less fumes, better Mental Health Care, ecological wisdom, non-violence, respect for diversity, social justice and sustainability.

Romyn said she cares deeply about community, environment, healthcare, social services, education and improving Alberta for future generations.

Also speaking at the meeting was Neil Korotash, the Alberta Party candidate for Morinville-St. Albert.

Korotash spoke on the economy, jobs, pipeline construction, and the food sector, education, healthcare, childcare, home care for seniors and the school curriculum which is very close to him as a teacher at MCHS.

Four candidates accepted the invitation to speak at Rotary, UCP candidate Dale Nally, former NDP former candidate Shawna Gawreluk, Alberta Party Neil Korotash and Cass Romyn of the Green Party.

Albertans will vote in the provincial election Tuesday, Apr. 16.

The Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce will hold an all-candidates form on Tuesday, April 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cardiff Hall (55320 Range Road 251, Sturgeon County). Doors open at 6:30 p.m.